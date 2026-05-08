Sacramento business security guard shoots 2 burglary suspects; 1 dies

A burglary suspect died and another was hospitalized after they were shot by a security guard in Sacramento, authorities said.

Sacramento police said they received a report of a burglary at a business along Thys Court, off Florin Perkins Road, just after 4:30 a.m. Friday. They also received other calls about possible gunfire in the same area.

First responders found two people who had been shot. Police said both were suspected burglary suspects.

Scene of the shooting investigation on Thys Court.

One of the suspects died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police believe a security guard at the business shot the two suspects. The security guard is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives remained at the scene through the morning.

No specific details about the business where the shooting happened have been released.