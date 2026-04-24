Sacramento suspect arrested in 2024 murder of Tyson Fiddler in El Dorado County

An arrest was made in connection with the death of a man who went missing in El Dorado County in 2024, authorities said on Friday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Tyson Fiddler went missing in early October 2024. He was last seen in the early morning hours at the PJ's Roadhouse on Mother Lode Drive in Placerville.

Tyson Fiddler was found dead in a remote area of El Dorado County in October 2024. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Fiddler's body was located in a remote area of El Dorado County just days later.

On Friday, authorities said they arrested 47-year-old Joshua Lighthall of Sacramento in connection with Fiddler's death. He was booked into jail on a no-bail arrest warrant for murder, deputies added.

Details surrounding Fiddler's death have not been released.