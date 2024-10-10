Missing man found dead in remote area of El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE — A missing man who was last seen on Saturday was found dead in a remote area of El Dorado County, authorities said Thursday.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said the body of Tyson Fiddler was located at around 2 p.m.
He had last been seen at the PJ's Roadhouse on Mother Lode Drive in Placerville just before 2 a.m.
The circumstances around Fiddler's death remain under investigation.
The sheriff's office said no further information could be provided at this time.