Sacramento spray painting sensation captures Kings playoff magic

SACRAMENTO -- A local spray painting sensation is taking paint to canvas, capturing his love for the Sacramento Kings through his art.

The artist and content creator is gaining traction on social media as he shares the behind-the-scenes process of creating his pieces.

A lifelong Kings fan, Colin "Cito" Mitchell combined his passion for sports and art to create these paintings. As a fan frenzy takes over Sacramento, Cito is grabbing the purple spray paint and capturing the magic of these historic playoff games.

MADEBYCITO

"Their last playoff win before this was my 14th birthday," Cito said. "I was at game 1 fired up … man, I'm so excited I can't even describe it."

For each playoff game, a new painting. He has amassed over 80,000 followers on Instagram as he shares videos of his spray-painting process.

What his followers don't see in his fast-paced 30-second clips: hours of preparation, spraying and filming.

Amid the countless bottles of spray paint in his studio are meticulous notes for what colors to each for each of his stencil layers.

His hours of hard work paid off when his "Sacramento Kings v. Golden State Warriors" matchup piece was reshared on the Sacramento Kings Instagram page. The video garnered over 20,000 likes from Kings fans.

Just like his passion for the Kings, Cito's passion for art has been lifelong. His mother, an art teacher, nurtured his passion.

"Whenever we would go on family vacations, my dad would always want to go to a sporting event and my mom would always take us to an art gallery," Cito said. "Right now with my pieces is a little bit of both."

His latest "Game 3" piece will be posted on the Kings' Instagram page as they take on the Warriors at Chase Center.

For any fans looking to add purple decor to their walls, his playoff pieces (and other artworks) are for sale via his Instagram page.