Kings vs. Warriors Game 3: What you need to know about the matchup

SAN FRANCISCO - It'll be an exciting Game 3 of the Kings vs. Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night. The environment at Chase Center is expected to be incredibly raucous after all the drama of the last couple of days.

This series has shown the makings of a possible rivalry between the two teams after the stomp heard around Sacramento and the subsequent suspension heard around San Francisco. Draymond Green is going to be out for Game 3 because of the storm and his history of flagrant fouls, officials said.

After Game 2, Damontas Sabonis was listed as questionable on the injury report, but Head Coach Mike Brown said Wednesday that Sabonis is likely to play. We'll find out more this afternoon.

On the Warriors' side, Jordan Pool and Andrew Wiggins are both listed as questionable.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best home teams in the NBA this regular season, but the Kings are one of the best teams on the road. We'll see if the Warriors, playing now on their home turf, can dig out of the playoff hole the likes of which Curry, Thompson, and Green have never found themselves in.

Fast Facts

The Kings lead the series and lead ticket demand. Total sales for Sacramento's Games 1 & 2 at home are more than double sales for Games 3 & 4 so far.

Game 1 was the highest-selling First Round game of the 2023 NBA playoffs to date.

Kings-Warriors is the top in-demand playoff series of Round 1. Total sales for the Warriors-Kings series are outselling the #2 top-selling playoff series, Knicks-Cavaliers, by over 20%.

Cali-FOUR-nia. All four California NBA teams advanced to the playoffs for the first time ever. To-date, the Kings-Warriors series is outselling the Lakers-Grizzlies series and Sun-Clippers series combined. (this includes contingency games)

Source: Stub Hub

Here are the details about today's game:



Sacramento Kings (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6)

Date: Thursday, April 20 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Odds: Warriors -6; O/U 239 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

