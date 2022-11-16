Watch CBS News
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A Sacramento resident was arrested earlier this month in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges, authorities say. 

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. 

At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.

The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.  

First published on November 16, 2022 / 2:46 PM

