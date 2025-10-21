Longtime Sacramento Republic FC captain Rodrigo Lopez to retire after 2025 season

Sacramento Republic FC captain Rodrigo "RoRo" Lopez announced on Tuesday that he will retire following the 2025 USL Championship season, closing out a 22-year professional career that spanned more than a dozen clubs in the United States and Mexico.

Lopez, the club's first-ever signing and longtime captain, will transition into a player development role with Republic FC beginning in 2026, the club said. The new position will focus on connecting the team's academy and first-team programs.

"Fútbol has given me more than I ever dreamed of, and now I'm excited to pour that same passion into developing the next generation of players," Lopez said in a statement. "Before that, my focus is on one thing: winning another USL title for Sacramento."

The club will honor Lopez during its regular-season finale Saturday at Heart Health Park against Miami FC. The event will include a postgame ceremony, appearances by former teammates, and limited-edition merchandise benefiting the American Heart Association and GiGi's Playhouse.

Lopez, 37, joined Republic FC ahead of its inaugural 2014 season and has since appeared in 167 matches, scoring 45 goals and recording 49 assists, both among the highest marks in club history. He captained Sacramento to its 2014 USL Championship title in the club's inaugural season and played a central role in the club's 2022 U.S. Open Cup run to the final.

"RoRo has been a transformative force for this club time and time again and has been synonymous with many of the biggest moments in team history," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "This is a special moment to celebrate RoRo and thank him for his impact on Sacramento, but at the same time we know his work is not done. His first year in Sacramento ended in a championship, and it will only be fitting to send him out the same way."

Republic FC will begin postseason play on Nov. 2, hosting a Western Conference Quarterfinal at Heart Health Park.