Sacramento Police seize several pounds of meth during traffic stop

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
Sacramento Police said they seized several pounds of methamphetamine during an arrest on Sept. 18.

The arrest began as a traffic stop near Harris and Norwood avenues.

Police said they stopped the vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation, and during the stop, they found 4 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, 2 ¾ grams of fentanyl and $4,200 in cash.

A suspect was arrested, and police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Sarah Marrero of Sacramento. She was arrested on suspicion of numerous drug sales charges, police said. 

