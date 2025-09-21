Sacramento Police seize several pounds of meth during traffic stop
Sacramento Police said they seized several pounds of methamphetamine during an arrest on Sept. 18.
The arrest began as a traffic stop near Harris and Norwood avenues.
Police said they stopped the vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation, and during the stop, they found 4 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, 2 ¾ grams of fentanyl and $4,200 in cash.
A suspect was arrested, and police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Sarah Marrero of Sacramento. She was arrested on suspicion of numerous drug sales charges, police said.