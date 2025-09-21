Sacramento Police seize several pounds of meth during traffic stop

Sacramento Police said they seized several pounds of methamphetamine during an arrest on Sept. 18.

The arrest began as a traffic stop near Harris and Norwood avenues.

Police said they stopped the vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation, and during the stop, they found 4 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, 2 ¾ grams of fentanyl and $4,200 in cash.

As part of an ongoing investigation, on September 18, our North Problem Oriented Policing (NPOP) officers with the assistance of our East Problem Oriented Policing (EPOP) officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Harris Avenue and Norwood Avenue. During the investigation,… pic.twitter.com/6HCYyj4UTb — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 21, 2025

A suspect was arrested, and police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Sarah Marrero of Sacramento. She was arrested on suspicion of numerous drug sales charges, police said.