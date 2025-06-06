Sacramento police release video of 3 officers shooting suspect on N. 16th Street

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento police released video of three officers shooting a man along N. 16th Street after reports that the man was brandishing a firearm last month.

On May 13, police responded to a report that a man was brandishing a firearm around 9 a.m. near N. 16th Street and N. B Street. The report indicated the man was walking in the street, waving a handgun in the air and pointing it at people, police said.

Three officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect, discovering what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect's pocket.

Officers gave commands to not reach for the firearm and to get on the sidewalk, police said. But the suspect did not comply with officers and continued to walk toward the officers while telling them to shoot him, police said.

When the suspect took the firearm out of his pocket, three officers fired their guns, police said.

The suspect was then struck and fell to the ground, at which point an officer removed the firearm from the suspect's right hand and rendered aid, police said.

The firearm was later determined to be an imitation firearm, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital before he was later booked into jail for resisting arrest and brandishing an imitation gun.

The police department's homicide unit, internal affairs division and professional standards unit are investigating the incident. The force investigation team will also conduct an investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.