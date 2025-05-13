Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect taken to hospital after Sacramento police shooting on N. 16th Street

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect injured in shooting with Sacramento police officers
Suspect injured in shooting with Sacramento police officers 00:34

SACRAMENTO – A suspect has been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving officers in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say officers originally responded near N. 16th and N. B streets to investigate reports of a man brandishing a gun.

An officer-involved shooting then occurred, police say; no officers were hurt. The condition of the suspect has not been released.

mw-sakura-10am-liveshot-may13.jpg
Scene of the investigation. 

Due to the investigation, N. 16th Street is closed between N. A and N. C streets.

This is a developing story. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.