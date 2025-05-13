Suspect taken to hospital after Sacramento police shooting on N. 16th Street
SACRAMENTO – A suspect has been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving officers in Sacramento Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say officers originally responded near N. 16th and N. B streets to investigate reports of a man brandishing a gun.
An officer-involved shooting then occurred, police say; no officers were hurt. The condition of the suspect has not been released.
Due to the investigation, N. 16th Street is closed between N. A and N. C streets.
This is a developing story.