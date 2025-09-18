Sacramento mom of three rebuilds life with help from Women's Empowerment

Sierra Pino truly carries a story of heartbreak and hurt to hope and resilience.

She escaped domestic violence with her three children, and she did so with the help of Women's Empowerment, a group celebrating more than two decades of helping women turn pain into purpose.

"I had no idea what was going to happen after that. Where was I going to go? Was I going to be in the car?" Sierra recalled what she called dangerous and scary as she set out on her own with her children.

That's when Women's Empowerment stepped in, offering Sierra not just support but a path forward.

"Amazing, I cried a lot. Tears of happiness and gratefulness, just amazing. We weren't going to be on the street. We weren't going to live in the car," said Sierra.

For more than two decades, Women's Empowerment has helped women like Sierra get back on their feet by giving them the skills and confidence to get a job, lead a healthy lifestyle and ultimately regain a home for their family.

Now in a home and ready to land her dream job, Sierra wants other women to know that they're not alone.

"Don't give up. There's people out there to help. There's so many places to help," said Sierra. "If I can do it, anyone can."

Women's Empowerment will hold its 24th Annual Gala on Friday, September 19. CBS13's Marlee Ginter will be the emcee.