Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento mom of three rebuilds life with help from Women's Empowerment

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

Graduate of Women's Empowerment in Sacramento shares her story of struggle
Graduate of Women's Empowerment in Sacramento shares her story of struggle 01:46

Sierra Pino truly carries a story of heartbreak and hurt to hope and resilience.

She escaped domestic violence with her three children, and she did so with the help of Women's Empowerment, a group celebrating more than two decades of helping women turn pain into purpose.

"I had no idea what was going to happen after that. Where was I going to go?  Was I going to be in the car?" Sierra recalled what she called dangerous and scary as she set out on her own with her children.

That's when Women's Empowerment stepped in, offering Sierra not just support but a path forward.

"Amazing, I cried a lot. Tears of happiness and gratefulness, just amazing. We weren't going to be on the street. We weren't going to live in the car," said Sierra.

For more than two decades, Women's Empowerment has helped women like Sierra get back on their feet by giving them the skills and confidence to get a job, lead a healthy lifestyle and ultimately regain a home for their family.

Now in a home and ready to land her dream job, Sierra wants other women to know that they're not alone.

"Don't give up. There's people out there to help. There's so many places to help," said Sierra. "If I can do it, anyone can."

Women's Empowerment will hold its 24th Annual Gala on Friday, September 19. CBS13's Marlee Ginter will be the emcee.

Marlee Ginter

Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, Washington; WISH TV in Indianapolis, Indiania; WSPA TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and WTOC TV in Savannah, Georgia.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue