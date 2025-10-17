Watch CBS News
Shooting on Meadowview Road in Sacramento leaves 1 dead, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

A shooting left a person dead in south Sacramento Thursday night, police say.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Meadowview Road and 24th Street just before 9:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had at least one gunshot wound.

First responders started medical aid, but police say the man soon died. The man's name has not yet been released by authorities.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. Investigators were out at the scene through the night. 

