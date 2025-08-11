Sacramento man pleads guilty to sexually exploitating children

A Sacramento man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexually exploiting children, officials announced Monday.

Raymond James Cornett, 53, admitted to requesting and receiving sexually explicit videos and images of two young children — ages 6 and 7 — from a woman in Canada, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, Cornett also solicited explicit content involving two other minor victims.

Cornett is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8 and faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

The Canadian woman involved in the case has already been prosecuted by Canadian authorities.