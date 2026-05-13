Sacramento Public Library needle exchange pilot program draws community backlash

A new needle exchange pilot program at the Sacramento Public Library is drawing backlash from some neighbors who say they are concerned about the safety of families and children.

Kris Rogers is a Land Park community advocate outraged by the new program, which allows needle exchanges in a mobile RV positioned within several library branch parking lots.

"My first question is, 'Who thought this was a good idea?' " Rogers said. "They're not just going to take things, walk out and leave. They may hang around the library on the outside and shoot up or do whatever they want, and we don't have the city resources to manage that kind of thing."

The Sacramento Public Library launched the pilot program at two branches, Valley Hi and Southgate, earlier this year. The Harm Reduction Services RV arrives at the library parking lots for 45 minutes, on set days, every other week.

Todd Deck is the Sacramento Public Library community engagement manager and launched the program, which also includes informational outreach for harm reduction inside some library branches as well.

"So if there are needle exchanges happening, it's actually behind a closed door outside of our buildings," Deck said. "Once Sacramento started actually taking a harm reduction approach, less people were dying. That's important to us for a healthy, safe community."

The most recent data from Sacramento County shows a 56% reduction in fentanyl related deaths between 2023 and 2024.

Deck launched the harm reduction program in libraries with the intention of being a part of the solution.

"We are meeting a community need that really does need it," Deck said.

"Well, that tells me that compassion and common sense have gone in different directions with the library," Rogers said.

The pilot program ends in June. The Sacramento Public Library will decide at that point whether to continue the 'harm reduction program.'