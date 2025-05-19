Sacramento's Land Park Lanes could be spared as deeming it a historical landmark

SACRAMENTO — There's new hope that popular Sacramento bowling spot Land Park Lanes could be saved from the wrecking ball after a fire last year forced it to close.

Ray Valdovino spent decades bowling at Land Park Lanes on Freeport Boulevard. He was practicing inside when the building caught fire in February 2024.

"Within seconds, you could see the black smoke fill up," Valdovino said. "You couldn't even see the pins anymore."

The suspicious blaze caused extensive damage, and last year, the owners filed for a demolition permit.

Valdovino said it is a historic structure that should be saved.

"I would love to see them reopen this place," Valdovino said.

The bowling alley was built in 1960 and features a mid-century modern design. Land Park neighbors say it's been an important part of the community for generations.

"This is a place where I used to bring my kids. We used to celebrate their birthdays here," said Kristina Rogers with the Land Park Community Association. "This is a big community hub."

"It was just a fun place for everybody to go," said Matt King with the Chorley Park Neighborhood Association. "It's a really iconic piece to the neighborhood."

Now there's an effort to designate the building a local historic landmark, which could help save it from being torn down.

"Once it's gone, it's not coming back," King said.

The city says the property is historically significant to local Japanese American, African American, and LGBTQ bowling leagues.

"This was a place you could come to if you were a minority and you were welcome to bowl, whereas some places you were banned," Valdovino said.

A historic designation would make it more difficult to demolish the building and would require approval of the city council.

The East Coast-based owners were not available for an interview for this story, but a study they commissioned found the building is not eligible for listing as a historic landmark.

Now, bowling fans are hoping to strike a deal and spare the alley from being bulldozed.

"I would love to see future generations come and bowl here," Rogers said.

Sacramento's historic preservation commission is scheduled to discuss the potential landmark designation at its meeting this Wednesday at city hall.

"The community would come back and support it, I'm sure," Valdovino said.