Couch fire spreads to a Sacramento bowling alley

SACRAMENTO - A couch on fire outside of the AMF Bowling Alley in Sacramento spread to the building's attic on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said.

The Sacramento Fire Department found a couch outside the bowling alley on fire when they arrived. They said the fire quickly spread into the attic of the bowling alley.

Everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries.

Crews remained at the scene to investigate. What caused the fire is under investigation.

AMF Bowling is on the 5800 block of Freeport Boulevard in south Sacramento.