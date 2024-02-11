Watch CBS News
Local News

Couch fire spreads to a Sacramento bowling alley

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO  - A couch on fire outside of the AMF Bowling Alley in Sacramento spread to the building's attic on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said. 

The Sacramento Fire Department found a couch outside the bowling alley on fire when they arrived. They said the fire quickly spread into the attic of the bowling alley. 

Everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. 

Crews remained at the scene to investigate. What caused the fire is under investigation. 

AMF Bowling is on the 5800 block of Freeport Boulevard in south Sacramento. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 5:37 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.