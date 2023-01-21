'When they win, we win": Downtown businesses beam due to Kings' success

SACRAMENTO -- When the Sacramento Kings win, downtown Sacramento businesses win too. The numbers for leisure spending in Sacramento have more than doubled from 2019 to 2022, a sign of the team's success and the number of events that come through the Golden1 Center.

Friday, the first of a back-to-back gameday weekend, fans poured into the Downtown Commons ahead of the Kings' matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before they went into G1C, they had dinner at Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Polanco Cantina or grabbed a drink at Fizz.

The "Light the Beam" energy translates to business, according to the manager at Fizz, who said the fans inspired a bartender to create "The Beam" an alcoholic drink that changes color to match the purple light shot into the sky when the Kings win. Customers can order the drink, a dark purple when it arrives, and watch as lemon juice turns the butterfly pea tea used in the drink a lighter purple. Topped with champagne, the drink is $2 off when the Kings win.

Fans filled the bar and outdoor tables Friday to try it, newly launched this week.

"When the Kings win, we win," said Cathleen Galster, manager at Fizz.

She said the business they've seen has steadily gone up since the start of the Kings' season. On nights when there's an event or concert, she said it's busy, too.

The numbers match the experience shared by Fizz. According to the Economic Development Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, leisure spending downtown has more than doubled from December 2019 to December 2022. That's a 209% increase in leisure spending fueling the business boom downtown.

Before the pandemic, pedestrian traffic and busy days downtown were linked to work, Monday through Friday, but now, the busiest time for DOCO and the surrounding area are weekends. The change, linked to more events but also, the Kings' success.

"We're seeing that translate, certainly to the business level, we're seeing some restaurants on K Street with beam-themed drinks... it really is exciting," said Scott Ford, the Economic Development Director.

The energy around downtown Sacramento is what the Downtown Sacramento Partnership hopes will drive future developments. With the recent success on the court, businesses and developers want in on the off-court success of Sacramento business, according to Ford. He said there are proposals coming in for new developments that can be traced back to the uptick in leisure spending.

"You're hearing light the beam chants, and it makes us all that much more proud to be from Sacramento," said Ford.

Right now, Sacramento is the only NBA city that is not eligible to host an All-Star weekend, Ford said, due to not meeting the criteria for the number of hotel rooms within a certain vicinity. This, Ford said, is ultimately the next goal the city aims to accomplish, to continue the excitement for NBA and the Kings at an "All-Star" level.

Chants rang out Friday night after the Kings won over OKC Thunder. It's clear the "Light the Beam" energy is here to stay.