Murray scores 29, Sabonis has triple-double, Kings beat OKC

SACRAMENTO — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win.

Sabonis finished with 18 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Murray, the No. 4 pick in the draft from Iowa, became the first Kings rookie to record consecutive double-doubles since the 2018-19 season.

De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points and Kevin Huerter chipped in 14.

Isaiah Joe knocked down a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to cut the Kings' lead to three before Fox made a layup off an inbound pass.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points for the Thunder (22-24), who had won three of four.

Joe finished with 21 points off the bench. Lu Dort and Josh Giddey each scored 15 points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl remained out with an ankle sprain and illness.

Kings: Sabonis returned from a one-game absence from a non-COVID illness. …Fox received a technical foul with 7:41 left in the second quarter

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Thunder: At Denver on Sunday.