Sacramento Kings serve up meals at annual Eat Like A King event

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings are cooking on the court right now, and on Wednesday night, they were also cooking in the kitchen.

The Kings players served up a meal for the annual "Eat Like a King" event that allowed 200 fans, many young children, to get served in royal style.

DeAaron Fox assisted with salad, and Harrison Barnes with the buns inside the Golden 1 Center to complete a big holiday meal and score huge smiles on some of their most adorable fans' faces.

The Kings teamed up with Raley's to host more than 20 local nonprofits.

Terrance Harris and Josiah Johnson are two children who came to the event with the north Sacramento nonprofit Roberts Family Development Center.

"It's a good feeling, and [I'm] really excited, nervous, yeah," Johnson said.

"I agree with Josiah," Harris said. "Like, I feel excited and nervous, because I just really want to talk to [the players] and have a good conversation with them."

The NBA stars also took time to sit at their tables listening and laughing.

Tariah Wells works with the Roberts Family Development Center and said these moments could become lifetime memories.

"Just kind of showing them they can also be in this space as well, especially to be in a space where they are being loved on, cared on," Wells said.

The special event came as the Kings are suddenly making moves in the NBA standings.

They beat the Brooklyn Nets in a blowout win on national television Tuesday. And the team is giving many fans hope this could be the first year they reach the playoffs since 2006.

There's a new excitement for this NBA Season, and on Wednesday night, even with no game, fans were left with a sense of gratitude inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings are back on the court for a home game Thursday, taking on the Spurs.