Sacramento Kings acquire Jake LaRavia from Grizzlies as part of multi-team deal, source says

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings have acquired Jake LaRavia from the Memphis Grizzlies for Alex Len, Colby Jones and a second-round pick as part of a multi-team deal ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, a league source confirmed.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein reports the deal includes the Grizzlies receiving a 2028 second-round pick from the Kings. The Washington Wizards will acquire Marcus Smart from the Grizzlies and Jones and Len from the Kings.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Wizards are also sending former King Marvin Bagley III to Memphis along with Johnny Davis.

The teams have not yet announced Thursday's deal.

LaRavia, a 6'8" power forward and a 2022 first-round pick, has played in 117 games through three seasons in Memphis.

The 23-year-old is averaging 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in just under 21 minutes a game this season. LaRavia is shooting 49% from the field and 44% from three.

The deal to acquire LaRavia comes after the team traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team deal that landed Zach LaVine in Sacramento.

Ahead of LaVine's debut Wednesday, the Kings acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards for Sidy Cissoko and multiple draft picks.

A league source confirmed with CBS News Sacramento that Valanciunas will be available for the Kings as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. Thursday.