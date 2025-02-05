Sacramento Kings acquire Jonas Valanciunas from Wizards for Sidy Cissoko, draft picks, source says

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings have traded for Washington Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round draft picks, a source confirmed with CBS News Sacramento.

Valanciunas has been in the league for 13 years as a center. In 49 games this season, he's averaged 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in about 20 minutes of play.

The Kings acquired Cissoko from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and landed Zach LaVine in Sacramento.

The draft picks the Kings are sending the Wizards are a 2028 second-round pick from Denver, which was acquired in the Fox deal, and their own 2029 second-round pick.

The Kings have not yet made an official announcement on Wednesday's trade.

Sacramento General Manager Monte McNair spoke about trading Fox on Wednesday, saying Fox is an incredible player and was offered multiple extensions.

The Kings will take on the Orlando Magic at the Golden 1 Center Wednesday night.