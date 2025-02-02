Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox traded to San Antonio in three-way deal

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is headed to San Antonio following a three-way trade that has been confirmed by CBS News Sacramento.

Fox is one of the centerpieces of a trade agreed to by three teams, one that sends Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento, Zach Collins from San Antonio to Chicago and Kevin Huerter from the Kings to the Bulls, sources said Sunday night.

The trade still has yet to go through the league approval process.

Additionally, Jordan McLaughlin goes from Sacramento to the Spurs, Sidy Cissoko goes from the Spurs to the Kings and Tre Jones leaves the Spurs for Chicago. There is also a slew of draft capital in the agreement, with Sacramento set to get at least three first-round picks -- Charlotte's 2025 pick, The Spurs' 2027 pick and Minnesota's first pic in 2031 -- as well as three second round picks: Chicago's 2025 pick, the Denver Nuggets' 2028 selection and getting the King's previously traded 2028 pick back.

Fox is averaging 25 points, 6.1 assists and five rebounds per game this season for the Kings. He's been an All-Star and an All-NBA player, and now in his eighth season gets to team up with perhaps the league's brightest young star in Victor Wembanyama.