Video captures broad daylight break-in at historic Sacramento diner Jim Denny's

SACRAMENTO – Beloved Sacramento hamburger joint Jim Denny's had its fourth break-in since September.

Owner N'Gina Guyton was out Tuesday morning cleaning up – something she's getting too used to doing.

"It is on brand, it's really on brand for what's going on right now in this city in the downtown area," Guyton said.

The handyman was also repairing the glass of the front door after a woman broke in.

Someone took a video of the whole thing around 8 a.m. In the video, you can see a couple of officers ride by on bike and appear to not really realize a break-in was happening.

Officers did eventually arrest the woman, but Guyton says the city isn't doing enough to prevent this sort of thing from happening.

"It's ridiculously on brand," Guyton said.

Guyton says it shouldn't be this hard to keep an 85-year-old diner open -- but with break-in after break-in, she's not sure she can keep up with the costs.

Jim Denny's is arguably one of Sacramento's most notable restaurants, even making an appearance on the Travel Channel's "Man vs Food" show in 2010.

Despite its history, Jim Denny's previous owners decided to close the restaurant just before the pandemic. Guyton, formerly of the Sacramento soul food spot South, bought the restaurant and reopened it in 2023.

Sacramento police confirmed to CBS13 that officers detained 35-year-old Chelsea Payne at the scene on Tuesday. She is being booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing vandalism-related charges.