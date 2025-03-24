Watch CBS News
Car crashes into downtown Sacramento medical office, 3 pedestrians hit by debris

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Kaiser Permanente building struck by vehicle
Sacramento Kaiser Permanente building struck by vehicle 00:25

SACRAMENTO – An investigation was underway in downtown Sacramento after a vehicle crashed into a medical office building Monday morning.

The crash happened at the Kaiser Permanente Downtown Commons building at 5th and J streets.

rc-car-into-kaiser-mar24.jpg
Scene of the crash in the DOCO area.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up hitting the front side windows of the building.

Sacramento police said the driver suffered minor injuries and three pedestrians were hit by debris. 

Kaiser Permanente noted that their medical offices and pharmacy remain open, with no appointments affected by the crash. 

Cecilio Padilla

