Car crashes into downtown Sacramento medical office, 3 pedestrians hit by debris

SACRAMENTO – An investigation was underway in downtown Sacramento after a vehicle crashed into a medical office building Monday morning.

The crash happened at the Kaiser Permanente Downtown Commons building at 5th and J streets.

Scene of the crash in the DOCO area.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up hitting the front side windows of the building.

Sacramento police said the driver suffered minor injuries and three pedestrians were hit by debris.

Kaiser Permanente noted that their medical offices and pharmacy remain open, with no appointments affected by the crash.