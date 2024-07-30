Sacramento County shows plans for what would be largest homeless shelter in region

A look at what could be Sacramento County's largest homeless shelter

SACRAMENTO — As Sacramento County continues to struggle with the homeless crisis, we've got our first look at a new proposal that could help get people off the streets.

Sacramento county leaders on Tuesday showed off new plans for what will become the largest homeless shelter in the region.

"This is really going to make a difference in getting some of the most vulnerable unhoused off the streets," said Rich Desmond, Sacramento County District 3 supervisor.

It's located at Watt Avenue and Wynona Way in North Highlands. The 13-acre warehouse and parking lot will be transformed into a new Safe Stay community featuring clusters of tiny outdoor homes.

"A place where you can have a door that can close and provide a sense of security and safety, that you can bring your dog in with you," said Emily Halcon, with the Sacramento County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.

Inside the warehouse will be a weather response dormitory with beds for people to get out of the cold or heat. Outside will have a parking area for people living in vehicles.

In total, it can accommodate 350 people.

Many say the homeless crisis has been a burden on the local community.

"There are businesses who are closing down or leaving because they just can't handle this problem anymore," said Sue Frost, Sacramento County District 4 supervisor.

Now there's hope this will help get people camping in the neighborhood off the streets.

"Let's not just talk about putting them in a house, putting them in a big facility. Let's do it with dignity," said Jhason Went, executive director of the Watt Avenue Partnership. "These are human beings after all."

It's an idea that's been years in the making. The county first approved purchasing the property in October 2022 for more than $22 million.

"It has been two years and I'll be honest with you, it's frustrating how long these projects take," Desmond said.

"None of it goes as quickly as we hoped," Frost said.

It won't be opened until the end of 2025.

"If we do this right, so much can go amazingly for those people who need these services," Went said.

The facility will also offer counseling and other support services to help people living there. The total cost is estimated to be more than $48 million.