5 arrested in Sacramento County pop-up party shooting that killed woman

Arrests have now been made in a March shooting in Sacramento County that left a woman caught in the crossfire dead.

Sacramento County deputies responded early March 15 to reports of a shooting near Auburn Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue. At the scene, deputies found a man and woman who had been shot in a car.

The woman died at the scene, deputies say. She was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Aptos resident Arianna Hissom.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a pop-up party that had drawn a large crowd to the area.

Detectives say a group was apparently waiting for a rapper to leave the party. After seeing that person leave, the suspects allegedly got out of a vehicle and started shooting into the crowd.

On Thursday, detectives announced that five arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. Four of the suspects — 18-year-old Kymani Agbouti, 18-year-old Avante Washington and two juveniles — were arrested April 20. The fifth suspect, 20-year-old Juan Colmenero, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing to Puerto Rico.

The sheriff's office noted that all five suspects are facing homicide charges. No other suspects are wanted.