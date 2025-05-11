Armed suspect detained after barricading in Sacramento County home, deputies say

ARDEN-ARCADE – Some homes had to be evacuated after deputies said an armed suspect broke into a vacant Sacramento County home and refused to exit.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect entered a home along Oterol Court and was armed with a gun sometime before 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the homeowner came to check on the home and found a suspect dressed in a makeshift law enforcement uniform with a gun.

This forced deputies to evacuate surrounding homes.

Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies used a K-9 to detain the suspect.

Oterol Court is in Arden-Arcade, off Eastern Avenue, just south of Whitney Avenue.

The suspect's identification has not been released at this time.