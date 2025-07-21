Man suspected in Sacramento County break-in arrested following standoff

Authorities in Sacramento County said they have arrested a man suspected in a break-in following a standoff at home Monday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a suspect broke into an unoccupied home on Sunnyview Lane in the community of North Highlands. Deputies said the residents returned home and found him inside, claiming to have a gun.

The residents of the home were able to escape unarmed, as the suspect refused to come out, deputies said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the sheriff's office said deputies K-9 and drone teams were on scene in an attempt to have the suspect surrender peacefully.

About 20 minutes later, the sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody with the help of a K-9.

Deputies did not release the suspect's name. The suspect will be transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail after being medically cleared.