Sacramento County reports more than 100 traffic deaths so far in 2025

Sacramento County is hitting a grim milestone, with more than 100 people being killed by cars so far this year. The statistic includes drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

A DUI checkpoint in Sacramento last Friday night and the California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement period over this Labor Day holiday weekend were just some of the efforts being taken to reduce the number of people killed and injured on the roads, but some grieving family members said that's not enough.

Ricky Reyes' teen son, Ricky Jr., was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in early August.

"It seems like my son was here today and gone tomorrow. It's like someone stole him from me," Reyes said.

The 19-year-old, who was waiting at a bus stop on Del Paso Road in Natomas, was the 97th traffic fatality so far this year in Sacramento County. That number has now grown to triple digits.

"People are losing family members left and right, and it just seems like California's turning a blind eye to it," Reyes said.

As of last Friday, the coroner reports that 103 people have died on Sacramento County streets in 2025. The oldest was a 90-year-old man, and the youngest a 13-year-old boy.

"It's something that can strike any one of us at any time and randomly take away the life of a loved one, so it's definitely something we all need to be focused on," said Isaac Gonzalez, founder of Slow Down Sacramento.

Gonzalez said local roadways and intersections need to be changed to increase safety and slow down drivers.

"There's all kinds of things we can do to reduce the likelihood of crashes that cause serious injury or death, such as crosswalk enhancements, speed bumps, vertical delineators, and other things that actually make cars slow down," he said.

Reyes said that since the crash, he's seen cars speeding past the spot where his son was killed. He's now calling on state and local leaders to prioritize making streets safer.

"You're losing lives," he said. "Someone is losing their life and you can't replace that. Once a life is gone, it's gone."

Sacramento city leaders have adopted a Vision Zero goal to eliminate all transportation-related fatalities in the next two years. They are currently looking for community input to identify corridors that need traffic safety improvements.