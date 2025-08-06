Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized in collision in Sacramento's North Natomas

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in North Natomas

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the North Natomas area of Sacramento this afternoon, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department said the collision happened just after 3:15 p.m. at Del Paso and El Centro roads.

First responders declared the pedestrian dead at the scene, but the individual has not yet been identified.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, police said. The extent of the driver's injuries was not known, but the car was left in a small ditch off the side of the road with severe damage.

Eastbound Del Paso Road is closed up to El Centro Road.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.