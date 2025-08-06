Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized in collision in Sacramento's North Natomas

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in North Natomas
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the North Natomas area of Sacramento this afternoon, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department said the collision happened just after 3:15 p.m. at Del Paso and El Centro roads.

First responders declared the pedestrian dead at the scene, but the individual has not yet been identified.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, police said. The extent of the driver's injuries was not known, but the car was left in a small ditch off the side of the road with severe damage.

n-natomas-ped-killed-driver-injured.jpg
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound Del Paso Road is closed up to El Centro Road.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

