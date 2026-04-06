Sacramento County homeless shelter delayed, now over $1 million above budget

Months behind schedule and more than $1 million over budget, Sacramento County's new homeless shelter on Watt Avenue was supposed to open last year. But now there's no firm date on when it will be up and running.

County Supervisor Rich Desmond said the 13-acre warehouse and parking lot along Watt Avenue in North Highlands is supposed to be Northern California's largest homeless shelter.

It was originally scheduled to open last December, but a week into April, it's still an empty building and a dug-up parking lot.

"Government works slowly, but it should not be working this slowly," Desmond said.

Businesses along the Watt Avenue corridor say opening the shelter is critical to reducing neighborhood crime and blight.

"People want to make sure that they are safe to go back and forth, whether they work there or they're going to frequent a business," said Jhason Wint, executive director of 80 Watt Business District.

Sacramento County spent just under $23 million to purchase the property in October 2022, paying nearly $6 million above the appraised value.

Plans call for building a facility that can accommodate 350 people, with emergency shelter beds, sleeping cabins, and parking spaces for people who sleep in their vehicles.

"This is the model that shows the most promise to get people to voluntarily get off the streets and deal with the challenges they're facing," Desmond said.

The county says it's behind schedule due to problems with the property's utilities, fire protection, storm drains and other construction issues.

It's now more than $1 million over the original contract price.

"It really ties our hands in terms of doing more for the people who are out there on the streets," Desmond said.

Some people who live in nearby communities are disappointed by the delays.

"It seems like so many times government things take forever to happen, if they happen," said Fair Oaks homeowner Mel Sattler.

The county is not releasing an updated opening date, but Desmond is hoping some part of it will be up and running by this summer.

"There are an awful lot of people that are on a waiting list that are ready to go," Desmond said.

The total project cost is now estimated to be $64 million. Once it opens, the shelter will also offer showers, meals, laundry and behavioral health counseling.