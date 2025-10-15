Suspect barricaded in Sacramento County home detained after shooting down drone, deputies say

A suspect barricaded in a Sacramento County home was detained after he shot down a drone on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

The incident began when deputies said they responded to the 2000 block of Kincade Way in the Arden-Arcade area for reports that two neighbors got into an argument.

Deputies said one neighbor pointed a gun at the other neighbor before entering his home, where he barricaded himself.

Nearly two hours later, deputies said the suspect shot down one of their drones before he surrendered and was detained. Deputies said they did not return fire.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a hospital as a precaution before he's booked into jail, deputies said.

No injuries were reported.