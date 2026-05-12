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2 teens arrested after violent Sacramento carjacking caught on camera

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a violent carjacking that was caught on camera in April are now under arrest, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened about a month ago on the corner of Florin and Power Inn roads.

Deputies say a 42-year-old driver left the gas station and came back with that piece of wood, which the three suspects then took from him and beat him with before taking off in his truck.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested. No other details about the third suspect still wanted have been released.

No details were available about the driver who was carjacked. 

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