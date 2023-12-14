Sacramento coroner seeks help in identifying John Doe found at Zapata Park

SACRAMENTO – The coroner's office is asking for help in identifying a man who was found at a Sacramento park in November and later died.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the man was found on the ground at Zapata Park back on Nov. 13. He didn't have any identification and was unable to communicate with first responders.

After being taken to the hospital, the man died several days later. Exactly what caused the man's death is still pending further tests.

A collage of images of the John Doe released by the coroner's office. Sacramento County Coroner's Office

Investigators are still trying to identify the man. He's believed to have been 18-25 years old.

A rendering of the man's face and photos of the clothes he was wearing when he was found have been released.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact the coroner's office at (916) 874-9320.