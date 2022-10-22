Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested for teen missing for nearly 2 years

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento City Unified School District employee has been arrested in connection to a Rancho Cordova teen that was missing for almost two years.

According to the SCUSD, on Oct. 20, Rancho Cordova Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection to a teen that was reported missing on Jun. 9, 2020.

Olivares is an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.

The teen, who was 15 at the time he was reported missing, went missing from his Rancho Cordova home on Jun. 20. An extensive search was conducted, but police could not locate him.

On Mar. 11, 2022, almost two years later, the teen returned home.

Per the news release from SCUSD, after an investigation, police arrested Olivares for the "Detention of a Minor with the intent to Conceal from a Paren(s) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor."

Olivares will appear in Superior Court on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.

Police ask that anyone with information relating to the incident please contact Rancho Cordova Police at (916) 362-5115, or tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

A statement from the SCUSD can be read below.