Camron Lee, fugitive in 2024 Sacramento murder case, in custody; missing children recovered

Authorities have arrested the Sacramento man wanted in connection with the 2024 death of his partner and have safely recovered the pair's missing children.

San Diego County jail records show Camron Lee was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, the FBI confirming that he was apprehended in Mexico on May 17.

According to the FBI, Lee was believed to have been last seen crossing into Mexico in July 2024. Sacramento police had wanted to question him in connection with the death of his partner, 28-year-old Angelica Bravo.

The pair's children, Athena and Mateo, had also been missing since Bravo's death. Both children were found during Lee's arrest and have now been reunited with their grandmother.

"Today's announcement highlights the impact of the FBI's reward program. A single tip brought a fugitive to justice for his alleged crime and reunited a family," said FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel in a statement.

In December 2025, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Lee's arrest and the return of the children.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to detail the latest developments in the case.