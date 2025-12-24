FBI Sacramento offers $50K reward for info arrest, conviction of Camron Lee, recovery of 2 children

The FBI says it is offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Camron Lee and the recovery of his two children, as authorities continue to investigate the death of Lee's partner in Sacramento.

Camron is wanted in connection with the death of 28-year-old Angelica Bravo at their home in Sacramento on July 8, 2024.

Athena Lee, 5, and Mateo Lee, 3, have been missing ever since Bravo's death. Investigators believe they may be with their father, Camron, and were last seen crossing into Mexico on July 8, 2024, the FBI says.

From left: Athena Lee, 5, and Mateo Lee, 3 Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department previously said Camron's vehicle, a 2023 Honda Pilot, was found unoccupied in Ensenada.

The FBI says it's offering a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Camron. Another $25,000 reward is being offered for the recovery of Athena and Mateo.

The Sacramento County coroner found multiple abrasions and contusions on Bravo's head, face, torso and extremities. The corner said it also found tongue bleeding. The possibility of asphyxiation by smothering could not be ruled out, while the toxicology report raised concerns about a possible drug overdose due to the presence of MDMA, MDA and cannabinoids.