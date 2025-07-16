Watch CBS News
Carmichael man arrested in deadly daytime shooting along Sacramento's Broadway

By
Brandon Downs
A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with an afternoon shooting along Broadway in Sacramento in early June, police said on Wednesday. 

The shooting occurred on June 1 around 12:30 p.m. on Broadway and 28th Street. A man in his 20s was found with at least one gunshot wound and died days later, police said. 

Another man took himself to the hospital and was expected to survive. 

A Toyota Camry at the scene was seen with at least seven gunshot holes on the driver's side. Police said the two men were shot while inside the vehicle. 

Witnesses recalled seeing a person in a mask stick their head out the window of a vehicle and firing several rounds before taking off from the scene. 

In Wednesday's update, police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Vernon Jordan of Carmichael, who was arrested on homicide-related charges. 

