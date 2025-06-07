Man shot in vehicle on Sacramento's Broadway dies days later

SACRAMENTO – A man who was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in a vehicle on Broadway last weekend has died, police said on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on June 1 on Broadway and 28th Street.

Police said they found a man in his 20s with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they learned he died at the hospital on Thursday. His identification has not been released.

Another man was self-transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses said a person in a mask stuck their head out of a window and fired around eight rounds before taking off from the scene.

There was a Toyota Camry with at least seven gunshot holes on the driver's side, with police saying the two men who were shot were inside the vehicle at the time.

No suspect information was available.