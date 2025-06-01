Watch CBS News
2 wounded in shooting along Sacramento's Broadway

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Two men were wounded in a shooting along Broadway in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, police said. 

Officers responded to Broadway and 28th Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

The Sacramento Police Department said a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. An additional victim was self-transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

A Toyota Camry can be seen with at least seven gunshot holes on the driver's side. Police confirmed that the two men who were shot were in the Camry. 

y-en-broadway-double-shooting-tori-5pm-vo.jpg

A man in his 20s is in critical condition and a man in his 40s is expected to survive. 

There is no suspect information. 

Brandon Downs

