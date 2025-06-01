2 wounded in shooting along Sacramento's Broadway

SACRAMENTO – Two men were wounded in a shooting along Broadway in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to Broadway and 28th Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department said a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. An additional victim was self-transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

A Toyota Camry can be seen with at least seven gunshot holes on the driver's side. Police confirmed that the two men who were shot were in the Camry.

A man in his 20s is in critical condition and a man in his 40s is expected to survive.

There is no suspect information.