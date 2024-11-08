A's won't go by "Sacramento Athletics" but some businesses are pitching their own merch

SACRAMENTO -- The Athletics officially dropped "Oakland" from the team's name this week. Under new brand guidelines, the team will have no city affiliation when it moves to West Sacramento temporarily ahead of a planned permanent move to Las Vegas.

From now on, the team will be called only the Athletics, or the A's, and its box score name will be "ATH" instead of "SAC" or "OAK."

Some diehard Sacramento sports fans told CBS13 they're bummed the team is moving to the region but won't rep the region.

"Just 'Athletics' kind of is messed up. I would love some Sacramento A's gear. They're going to be here for a few years, hopefully forever. I think John Fisher is messed up for not including Sacramento," A's fan Mateo Pineda said of the team's owner.

The team won't take any official claim of the city it will call home for at least three years.

"I'm not an A's fan but I think if they're going to be here, they should take on Sacramento branding. They're taking up the space. Why not?" one Sacramento Kings fan told CBS13.

"John Fisher is the worst owner in all of sports. I will not be supporting the A's in Sacramento because they're on their way to Vegas. They're just using us," said Bryce Pamer, a longtime A's fan.

Some other Kings fans told CBS13 they actually like that the team is only being called the Athletics and do not consider it a "diss."

Still, some local businesses are getting creative to scratch the "Sacramento A's" itch and cash in on the team's momentum -- like SacYard Community Tap House in East Sacramento which just dropped its own merch line featuring the green and gold branding.

SacYard A's shirts for sale

"We're already on our re-order because we've run out of certain sizes," said SacYard co-owner Melody Thebeau.

Thebeau is from Oakland and is a longtime A's fan. She, like many loyal fans, feels the move is bittersweet.

"It's nostalgic for me to have them here for even a moment in time and I know there's many A's fans in Sacramento who feel the same way," said Thebeau.

Thebeau says many of their busiest nights are when the Sacramento Kings are playing -- and that businesses citywide looking to still bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged knowing their numbers could be a home run during A's games.

"It's going to be an amazing experience to have other pro sports teams come into Sacramento. I imagine that's going to give us a big push," said Thebeau.

Back in April, when the team first announced its temporary move to Sutter Health Park, the A's on the same day filed for a trademark with the United States patent office for the "Sacramento Athletics" and the "Sacramento A's."

CBS13 asked the A's what they plan to use those names for if they are granted the trademark, which is still pending, since they are forgoing a city affiliation. A spokesperson for the A's responded: