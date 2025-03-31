Big league ball at Sutter Health Park means big league prices for A's games

A's arrival in West Sacramento brings big ticket prices to see team in action

WEST SACRAMENTO – To be there in all the action, it's going to cost a pretty penny.

An A's ticket at Sutter Health Park is the most expensive in Major League Baseball, with a median ticket price of $181, according to Gametime.

But many fans are saying, when it comes to this experience, they'll get what they pay for

"I'm glad they're coming, but ticket are prices are way higher than I want to pay," said A's fan Travis Moses.

StubHub is reporting that sales for A's tickets are 12 times higher than this time last year. The website says, so far, the most in-demand home games this season for the A's are Monday's home opener versus the Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees series in May, and the San Francisco Giants visit July 4 weekend.

"Typically, capacity dictates ticket prices – and when you are playing in such a small capacity stadium, that is going to drive up the price of tickets," said sports economist Dr. Patrick Rische.

For the home opener, that translates to a high price tag indeed.

"I think around $700 for three people," Moses said, talking about how much he paid.

When comes to how much they would pay for tickets, fans told CBS News Sacramento that it comes down to who the A's are playing.

"That's the hard part. It depends on the game, depends on the team," said A's fan Michael Gygax.

Sutter Health Park only holds about 14,00 fans, and season tickets were sold out by January.