Athletics sell out of season tickets for inaugural season in Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – The Athletics say all of their season tickets for their inaugural season in West Sacramento are now sold out.

Come the 2025 regular MLB season, the A's will be playing at Sutter Health Park – a minor league baseball facility.

Season tickets have been on sale, but on Friday the A's announced that those had now sold out.

Single-game tickets will still be available and are set to go on sale later in January. No specific on-sale date has been given, and pricing details on single-game tickets have also not yet been released.

Notably, Sutter Health Park will be the most intimate MLB stadium – with a seating capacity of just over 14,000.

Sutter Health Park will be the A's home for at least few season before a planned move to a permanent home in Las Vegas.

The A's home opener is scheduled for March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.