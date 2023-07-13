These Sacramento-area cooling centers will be open during coming heat wave

SACRAMENTO — Northern California is now entering another major heatwave after what had been a fairly cool start to the summer.

Temperatures in Sacramento could reach as high as 110 degrees by the weekend with several triple-digit heat days expected.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned buildings is advised. For those that don't have those options, several cooling centers are opening across the region to provide relief from dangerous heat.

Check what centers will be open below.

Sacramento County



1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

July 13-14 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 15-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660

July 13-14 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 15-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822

July 13-14 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 15-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento

July 14-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center at 2450 Meadowview Rd. in Sacramento

July 14-16 - Open from noon – 8 p.m.

La Familia's Maple Neighborhood Center at 3301 37th Ave. in Sacramento

July 14-16 - Open from 2 - 8 p.m.

Rancho Cordova City Hall at 2729 Prospect Park Dr.

July 14-16 - Open noon - 8 p.m.

Citrus Heights Police Station Lobby at 6315 Fountain Square Dr.

If the high temperature exceeds 100F: July 14-17 - Open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wackford Community Center at 9014 Bruceville Rd. in Elk Grove

July 14-17 - Open from noon – 8 p.m.

Galt Police Station Lobby at 455 Industrial Dr.

July 14-17 - Open from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Folsom:

· Folsom Public Library (411 Stafford Street): Saturday, July 15 – Monday, July 17, 1 – 7 p.m. Accepts pets.

San Joaquin County

Arnold Rue Community Center at 5758 Lorraine Ave. in Stockton

Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Stribley Community Center at 1760 E. Sonora St. in Stockton

Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Seifert Community Center at 128 W. Benjamin Holt Dr. in Stockton

Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Van Buskirk Community Center at 734 Houston Ave. in Stockton

Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Tracy Branch Library at 20 E. Eaton Avenue in Tracy

Sun: noon - 5 p.m.

Mon: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tue: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m,

Wed: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thu: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fri: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat: 12 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

Lolly Hansen Senior Center at 375 E. 9th St. in Tracy

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri only

Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W. Larch Rd. in Tracy

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri only

Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

West Valley Mall at 3200 N. Naglee Rd. in Tracy

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun-Fri

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat

Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days

Transit Station at 50 E. 6th St. in Tracy

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat & closed Sun

Escalon Community Center at 1055 Escalon Ave. in Escalon

Open July 14-15 from noon to 8 p.m.

(This list will be updated if new centers are announced.)