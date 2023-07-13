These Sacramento-area cooling centers will be open during coming heat wave
SACRAMENTO — Northern California is now entering another major heatwave after what had been a fairly cool start to the summer.
Temperatures in Sacramento could reach as high as 110 degrees by the weekend with several triple-digit heat days expected.
Staying indoors and in air-conditioned buildings is advised. For those that don't have those options, several cooling centers are opening across the region to provide relief from dangerous heat.
Check what centers will be open below.
Sacramento County
1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
- July 13-14 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- July 15-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660
- July 13-14 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- July 15-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
- July 13-14 - Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- July 15-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento
- July 14-16 - Open from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center at 2450 Meadowview Rd. in Sacramento
- July 14-16 - Open from noon – 8 p.m.
La Familia's Maple Neighborhood Center at 3301 37th Ave. in Sacramento
- July 14-16 - Open from 2 - 8 p.m.
Rancho Cordova City Hall at 2729 Prospect Park Dr.
- July 14-16 - Open noon - 8 p.m.
Citrus Heights Police Station Lobby at 6315 Fountain Square Dr.
- If the high temperature exceeds 100F: July 14-17 - Open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wackford Community Center at 9014 Bruceville Rd. in Elk Grove
- July 14-17 - Open from noon – 8 p.m.
Galt Police Station Lobby at 455 Industrial Dr.
- July 14-17 - Open from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Folsom:
· Folsom Public Library (411 Stafford Street): Saturday, July 15 – Monday, July 17, 1 – 7 p.m. Accepts pets.
San Joaquin County
Arnold Rue Community Center at 5758 Lorraine Ave. in Stockton
- Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stribley Community Center at 1760 E. Sonora St. in Stockton
- Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Seifert Community Center at 128 W. Benjamin Holt Dr. in Stockton
- Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
Van Buskirk Community Center at 734 Houston Ave. in Stockton
- Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
Tracy Branch Library at 20 E. Eaton Avenue in Tracy
- Sun: noon - 5 p.m.
- Mon: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tue: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m,
- Wed: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thu: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Fri: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sat: 12 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
Lolly Hansen Senior Center at 375 E. 9th St. in Tracy
- Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Fri only
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W. Larch Rd. in Tracy
- Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri only
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
West Valley Mall at 3200 N. Naglee Rd. in Tracy
- Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun-Fri
- Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat
- Tracer fixed-route bus rides free on 100-degree days
Transit Station at 50 E. 6th St. in Tracy
- Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri
- Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat & closed Sun
Escalon Community Center at 1055 Escalon Ave. in Escalon
- Open July 14-15 from noon to 8 p.m.
(This list will be updated if new centers are announced.)
for more features.