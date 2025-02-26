Sacramento International Airport getting $2 million worth of new art projects as part of renovation

Sacramento airport to get $2 million worth of new art projects

SACRAMENTO — Passengers flying in and out of Sacramento International Airport (SMF) may soon do a double-take thinking they actually booked a trip to outer space.

A new walkway is being built at Terminal B that will make it look like people are strolling along the surface of the moon.

"For some reason, the moon just seemed like an interesting idea," said artist John Roloff.

Roloff is creating the three-dimensional walk-through sculpture called "Blue Moon."

"The walls would have artwork on it that's taken from a NASA photograph of the entire surface of the moon," he said. "And there's also a floor component that has terrazzo that will have inclusions that are essentially slices of meteorites and then there's this blue light coming in flooding the space. It seemed like something that would be beautiful."

It's part of a $2 million investment in new public art at the airport which also includes a design featuring thousands of glass forms that mimic a flock of flying birds. Another sculpture simulates the flight path of 12 giant metal migratory birds.

"This pedestrian walkway is more than just a walkway," said Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy. "It's really a view into the future."

SMF is known for its iconic public artwork which also includes a 56-foot-tall red rabbit and two baggage carts stacked to the ceiling with luggage. The new art is part of a $1.4-billion expansion and renovation project which also includes a new parking garage and more airplane gates.

Roloff and the other artists are now in the design phase with installation scheduled to be completed by next spring.

"We're trying to make something special," he said.

Roloff is a San Francisco Bay Area-based artist but he grew up in Sacramento and attended Mira Loma High School and UC Davis.