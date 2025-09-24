Suspect in Sacramento ABC TV station shooting speaks out: "I am not a violent man"

The man accused of shooting three bullets into Sacramento's ABC TV station spoke from behind bars on Wednesday, saying, "I am not a violent man."

Anibal Hernandez Santana is facing state and federal charges, including interfering with a radio communication station and possession and discharge of a firearm within a school zone. He was arrested by Sacramento police at his home on Friday night. Hernandez Santana was then released on bail before he was rearrested at his home by the FBI on Saturday.

In a federal criminal complaint, prosecutors say investigators found handwritten notes that read Hernandez Santana did not support Trump administration officials. When asked about the notes, he said, "No comment."

On Wednesday, Hernandez Santana interviewed with CBS Sacramento, where he appeared calm and willing to share his thoughts without his lawyer.

Anibal Hernandez Santana, the man suspected of firing shots into the ABC10 station, spoke with CBS Sacramento days after his arrest.

"I don't know what's going to happen with my life, going forward, but I am not a violent man," he said.

Hernandez Santana did not talk about whether he is guilty or not of the charges and did not want to talk about motivation.

"Well, you know, like anybody would imagine, this is a process like nothing that anyone ever experiences or imagines that they will be going through," he said when asked about the investigation. "I am steadfast, I still feel strong thanks to the support of my family and relatives and a good network of friends."

He was then asked if he had anything to say to anyone who may have been fearful of anything that happened at ABC10.

"Well, it's again, to the extent that that comes up in open court, I am very eager, very looking forward to explain precisely how I may or may not feel about that," Hernandez Santana said. "Again, these are alleged accusations. But just today I was thinking about that, about how people may have felt in the community of Sacramento."

Hernandez Santana said he served in the military and was honorably discharged as a captain.

"I'm devoted to this country. I love this country," he said. "I want to say, in case that it hasn't been talked about in the press, that I am of Puerto Rican descent."

He said he is worried about his three children, the youngest of whom is 14 years old.

Hernandez Santana is due in federal court and Sacramento court on Thursday.

"Mr. Hernandez Santana is entitled to due process - he is innocent unless and until he is found otherwise," Mark Reichel, Hernandez Santana's lawyer, said in a statement on Monday.

Reichel filed a motion in federal court on Wednesday, asking a judge for his release from jail and allowing for electronic monitoring and home detention during the process.

Investigators are looking into any potential connection between Hernandez Santana's alleged shooting at ABC10's building and the decision days before by ABC and Disney to sideline late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel was suspended after comments he made on his "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show about the killing of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

No one was injured in the shooting.