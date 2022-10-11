Sac State reports another sexual assault incident

SACRAMENTO - Another sexual assault incident has been reported on Sac State campus. This one happened over the weekend, police say.

This latest incident makes three such incidents in the span of about a month.

On Saturday around 5:19 p.m., campus police received the report that someone was sexually assaulted at the school library. Police didn't provide a description of the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

On Friday, police identified a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assault incidents. The first assault happened off-campus on Sept. 23. On Wednesday, police received word that a second incident happened several weeks prior on campus.

"Zayn" is accused of sexually assaulting two people. Sac State PD

In both cases, a 22-year-old man who goes by the name of "Zayn" was named as the suspect. The man met the victims on campus and identified himself as a Sac State student, police say.

The suspect is not currently enrolled at the university but may use the facilities.