Sac State police searching for sex assault suspect

Sac State PD

SACRAMENTO - Sac State police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting two people.

Police identified the suspect as a 22-year-old man who goes by the name of "Zayn." The first assault happened off-campus on Sept. 23. The second incident happened several weeks ago on campus.

Police say that, in both cases, the suspect met the victims on campus and identified himself as a Sac State student.

Police say he is not currently enrolled at the university but may use the facilities.

They also believe he could be affiliated with San Jose State.

Earlier this year, a man was accused of riding his bike up behind women and slapping their buttocks.