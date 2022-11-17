Watch CBS News
Local News

Sac State police issue arrest warrant for suspect in sexual assaults

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento State Police Department said an arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of identifying himself as a student and sexually assaulting two people.

sexual-assault-sus-arrest-warrant-sac-state.jpg
Nida Muhammad Niazy, 31 Sacramento State Police Department

The suspect, previously referred to as "Zayn," was identified as Nida Muhammad Niazy, 31.

Sac State police said Niazy is not a student at the university and was not at his home when officers attempted to arrest him on Nov. 10.

The first assault happened off-campus on Sept. 23. The second incident happened several weeks ago on campus.

Police say that, in both cases, the suspect met the victims on campus and identified himself as a Sac State student.

Campus police are asking the public for any information that could lead to Niazy's location and arrest.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.