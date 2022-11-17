Sac State police issue arrest warrant for suspect in sexual assaults

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento State Police Department said an arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of identifying himself as a student and sexually assaulting two people.

Nida Muhammad Niazy, 31 Sacramento State Police Department

The suspect, previously referred to as "Zayn," was identified as Nida Muhammad Niazy, 31.

Sac State police said Niazy is not a student at the university and was not at his home when officers attempted to arrest him on Nov. 10.

The first assault happened off-campus on Sept. 23. The second incident happened several weeks ago on campus.

Police say that, in both cases, the suspect met the victims on campus and identified himself as a Sac State student.

Campus police are asking the public for any information that could lead to Niazy's location and arrest.