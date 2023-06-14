Ryder's Got Wood: Young Elk Grove boy turns love for chopping wood into a business

ELK GROVE — A young Elk Grove boy is turning his love for chopping wood into a business.

At just 7 years old, Ryder Tolosano has already hacked his way into becoming a successful entrepreneur. After receiving an axe for his birthday, he started cutting wood for fun in his family's backyard.

"I feel happy. Excited," he told CBS13. "It's also just a goal to let your dad help you chop down wood."

Ryder's dad, Kyle, is a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service. When Ryder expressed interest in cutting wood, Kyle didn't axe the idea.

"It's not a traditional thing you see a 7-year-old doing, so safety is important," Dad said. "Understanding how to properly position yourself, have correct supervision, and do it properly."

Kyle said they went camping and Ryder had the idea to take some firewood home and sell it to raise money. Ryder's idea proved to be successful. Revenue flowed and that's when Ryder's Got Wood blossomed.

He cuts. He bundles. He packages.

"It's six or seven pieces of wood and it's one bundle for $7," Ryder said.

"What I thought would be just helping Dad out for a couple of minutes has turned into a hobby of his as a way to earn money, understand the value of a dollar," Kyle said.

After selling his first handful of bundles, Ryder enjoyed the fruits of his labor. He bought a catcher's glove so he can play baseball — his true passion. He even admits that cutting wood helps with his swing.

"It gives me a lot of arm strength so I can hit the ball further," he said.

The 7-year-old looks forward to growing his business, but he's also looking forward to his next big purchase.

"I just made the [Elk Grove] Lab Rats travel ball team and I want a white DiMarini baseball bat," Ryder said.

He's selling his bundles on Instagram if you're interested